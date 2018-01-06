Tillerson says he never doubted Trump's mental fitness

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declared Friday he has never had any reason to question President Donald Trump's mental fitness and intends to continue in office.

Mr Tillerson's comments came in an interview to CNN in the aftermath of a bombshell book that cited White House aides questioning the president's ability to serve.

"I've never questioned his mental fitness, I've had no reason to question his mental fitness," Mr Tillerson said.

Anecdotes in the controversial book about Mr Trump's alleged inability to follow briefings or read notes recalled reports last year that Mr Tillerson once called the president a "moron."

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The State Department denied that claim, but ever since Mr Tillerson has been dogged by reports that White House officials close to Mr Trump are scheming to oust him.

But Mr Tillerson told CNN that Mr Trump has never sought to push him out and that he himself plans to remain.

"I intend to be here for the whole year," he said. Asked whether the president had given him any indication that he wants him to step down, Mr Tillerson said: "None whatsoever."

AFP