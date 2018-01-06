You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tillerson says he never doubted Trump's mental fitness

Sat, Jan 06, 2018 - 6:54 AM

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declared Friday he has never had any reason to question President Donald Trump's mental fitness and intends to continue in office.

Mr Tillerson's comments came in an interview to CNN in the aftermath of a bombshell book that cited White House aides questioning the president's ability to serve.

"I've never questioned his mental fitness, I've had no reason to question his mental fitness," Mr Tillerson said.

Anecdotes in the controversial book about Mr Trump's alleged inability to follow briefings or read notes recalled reports last year that Mr Tillerson once called the president a "moron."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The State Department denied that claim, but ever since Mr Tillerson has been dogged by reports that White House officials close to Mr Trump are scheming to oust him.

But Mr Tillerson told CNN that Mr Trump has never sought to push him out and that he himself plans to remain.

"I intend to be here for the whole year," he said. Asked whether the president had given him any indication that he wants him to step down, Mr Tillerson said: "None whatsoever."

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Minimum wage hikes not enough to boost broader US salaries

Twitter won't block world leaders, citing need for discourse

China to keep 6.5% fiscal growth target amid debt push: sources

Healthcare Services Bill proposed amid new healthcare scene

India, S'pore can clone India's digital miracle in Asean: envoy

Committee of MPs to mull over issue of online falsehoods to be established: MinLaw

Editor's Choice

BT_20180106_CAPTIANEW_3251532.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand rejigs China focus with mall disposals

bankfile.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Local banks to gain in 2018 from rising rates, loans growth

BT_20180106_COVER6LA1M_3251599.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Brunch

Year of the Cryptocoin

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
3 Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments
4 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
5 MAS chief Ravi Menon named best central bank governor in Asia-Pacific
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180106_COVER6LA1M_3251599.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Brunch

Year of the Cryptocoin

BT_20180106_GCB6_3251442.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Real Estate

Value of deals in GCB areas rises to five-year high

BT_20180106_WELLS2_3251567.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
The Raffles Conversation

A growing asian footprint

BT_20180106_NYSE_3250912.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Investing & Wealth

Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening