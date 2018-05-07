You are here

Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO

Mon, May 07, 2018 - 11:30 AM
MEMBER of Parliament Tin Pei Ling will take over from Sun Xueling as chief executive of Business China with effect from May 21, the organisation announced on Monday.

Ms Tin, who is concurrently the MP for MacPherson SMC, joins Business China from technology company Jing King Tech Holdings, where she was group director for corporate strategy and responsible for group strategy, corporate and business transformation.

She will helm Business China, a non-profit organisation spearheaded by the Singapore Government and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Launched in November 2007, it aims to harness the support of both the public sector and private enterprises to strengthen ties between Singapore and China.

Ms Sun will relinquish her position as CEO on the same day after being appointed Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development on May 1.

She has helmed Business China since Nov 1, 2015, and was previously a director of investment at Temasek International.

Lee Yi Shyan, chairman of Business China, welcomed Ms Tin and thanked Ms Sun for her many contributions during her tenure. He noted that Ms Sun helped develop wider linkages with Chinese partners, and led the creation of partnerships with Chinese companies and associations to deepen connectivity through exchanges.

Under her leadership, Business China started programmes with Guangzhou Knowledge City, Chinese Academy of Sciences and Nanjing Eco Hi-tech Island, and set up an internship fund to sponsor internship immersion in China for young Singaporeans, Mr Lee said.

Ms Tin described it as "a great privilege" to have the opportunity as CEO to build on the work by her predecessor to "further the cause of Business China and the interests of Singapore".

"Now more than ever, Singapore must continue to remain relevant in this highly dynamic world that we live in. I see Business China as the vehicle through which we cultivate and connect with bicultural talents who can help strengthen Singapore’s position as the cultural and economic bridge linking the world and China," Ms Tin said.

