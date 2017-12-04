You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trouble ahead for Australia's Turnbull amid leadership woes

Mon, Dec 04, 2017 - 8:00 AM

BP_turnbull_041217_40.jpg
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull won some relief from the chaos imperiling his leadership, with his deputy winning a special election on Saturday. The next month could be much tougher for him.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[CANBERRA] Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull won some relief from the chaos imperiling his leadership, with his deputy winning a special election on Saturday. The next month could be much tougher for him.

Barnaby Joyce was one of two lawmakers from the ruling coalition forced to re-contest their lower house seats because they were in breach of the constitution for being dual citizens. The other, John Alexander, will face voters in Sydney's electoral district of Bennelong on Dec 16, with polls showing a much closer fight.

A loss there could heap more pressure on Mr Turnbull, whose leadership is under growing scrutiny. Still, there are no obvious replacements and most of his colleagues realise a messy leadership challenge would probably spell doom for the government by putting voters permanently offside.

Mr Turnbull's minority coalition is lagging in opinion polls, and the next election isn't due until 2019. Of more immediate concern is the dual citizenship crisis, which has also forced out seven senators across different parties. Tuesday is the deadline for all parliamentarians to declare whether they might also need to resign.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

'BLOOD IN THE AIR'

"You get the sense that people are starting to smell blood in the air," said Nick Economou, a political analyst at Monash University in Melbourne.

"Turnbull faces challenges from all fronts and he doesn't seem to be in control of events. He may well survive into 2018 but his leadership seems to be in terminal decline."

Mr Joyce, 50, claimed victory on Saturday for his seat of New England after early counting showed he would easily win. With counting continuing on Monday, he will still be absent when parliament reconvenes, leaving the government two seats short of a majority and the Labor opposition looking to exploit the political circumstances as best it can.

A nightmare scenario for Mr Turnbull, 63, would be the resignation of more lower-house coalition lawmakers on Tuesday over dual-nationality concerns. That could threaten the government's ability to govern, Mr Economou said.

MARRIAGE VOTE

Debate over same-sex marriage legislation due to be voted on in the lower house this week could also get heated, with some conservative members angry that the new law may not contain certain provisions for religious freedoms.

Mr Turnbull's popularity has fallen since he seized power in a party coup in September 2015, and his government barely survived a general election in July last year.

After earning a reputation as a social progressive before entering parliament in 2004, he alienated many voters as prime minister by sticking with the policies of his more conservative predecessor Tony Abbott.

Wins such as a crack down on union corruption and the likely legalisation this week of same-sex marriage have been rare. More common has been policy inertia and government gaffes, to which Mr Turnbull's sometimes inept responses have raised questions about his political judgment.

BANK INQUIRY

Just last week Mr Turnbull caved in to pressure from the Labor party and several outspoken government lawmakers to call a royal commission into the banking industry. Mr Turnbull had for years claimed such an inquiry would damage the financial sector. He called his reversal "necessary but regrettable."

"Turnbull's credibility was hurt because he was dragged kicking and screaming to a royal commission that he didn't want," said Martin Drum, a senior lecturer in politics at the University of Notre Dame in Perth.

While Labor leader Bill Shorten has delighted in the government's woes, more disturbing for Mr Turnbull in recent weeks have been the attacks from within.

A disappointing state election result in Queensland on Nov 25, which saw his conservative colleagues lose ground to the incumbent Labor government, prompted several coalition lawmakers to openly criticise Mr Turnbull's leadership and New South Wales state Deputy Premier John Barilaro - an ostensible ally - to call on him to resign by the end of the year.

NO ALTERNATIVE

"You've got a party in disarray, a coalition government in disarray and a community not unified and that is all at the feet of the prime minister of Australia," Mr Barilaro said in a radio interview.

With Australians craving political stability after a decade of political turmoil, it all adds up to a nervous end to the year for Mr Turnbull. The prime minister was defiant on Sunday, threatening to refer Labor lawmakers with potential dual nationality to the High Court this week and insisting he will remain leader for the long term.

"I have every confidence that I will lead the coalition to the next election in 2019 and we will win it," Mr Turnbull said in a Sky News interview.

A Newspoll released Monday underscored the difficulty of Mr Turnbull's task - his coalition trails Labor by six percentage points, 53 per cent to 47 per cent.

With parliament due to begin a two-month hiatus at the end of the week, his leadership is likely to survive - at least into 2018, said Monash University's Mr Economou.

"The two things probably saving him from a challenge in the near term is that the coalition knows voters have no appetite for more leadership bloodletting," Mr Economou said.

"And there's a lack of a clear alternative - who could and would want to step into the breach now?"

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Australia workers earn income boost amid hiring rush

Australia to probe Facebook, Google over media disruption

Facebook opens new London HQ, to create 800 UK jobs

'Rampant' Singapore piracy prompts Hollywood lobby for crackdown

UK fears Brexit breakdown as May takes her offer to lunch

Minibus smuggling people into Turkey crashes, killing 11

Editor's Choice

BT_20171204_UWHUB4_3204645.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik

BT_20171204_RCCOL4_3204905.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Despite Flynn's plea, jobs data and tax accord can lift stocks

BP_sixcap_041217_1.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

Police reports filed against fintech company

Most Read

1 Singapore home loan rates start upward climb
2 Bitcoin goes ballistic
3 Cluny Hill bungalow sets record psf price for GCB area
4 Keppel unit, partner bag HK$31b contract for Hong Kong's first integrated waste management facility
5 Allgreen scoops up 2 Singapore land parcels after 6-year hiatus
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171204_UWHUB4_3204645.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik

BT_20171204_JLBITCOIN30_3204651.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

When bitcoin meets conservative, relatively speaking

BP_Steven Mnuchin_041217_2.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sweeping US tax reform package draws mixed reactions

Dec 4, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: AsiaPhos, Natural Cool, Vard Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening