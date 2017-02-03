You are here
Trump boasts to Turnbull, blasts him, then ends call
US President tells Australian PM their phone conversation is the worst by far, calls refugee agreement 'dumb deal'
Washington
IT SHOULD have been one of the most congenial calls for the new commander in chief - a conversation with the leader of Australia, one of America's staunchest allies, at the end of a triumphant week.
Instead, President Donald Trump blasted Australian Prime Minister
