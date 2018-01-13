You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump cancels UK visit, says he will not unveil new US embassy

Sat, Jan 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

US President Donald Trump has cancelled a visit to London that was scheduled for early this year, saying he was disappointed with the "Obama administration having sold" the US embassy in the British capital.

"(The) reason I cancelled my trip to London is that I am not a big

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

Jan 13, 2018
Government & Economy

iPhone helps dial up Nov retail sales growth to 2-year high

Jan 13, 2018
Transport

Roadmap to create S$4.5b in value-add and over 5,000 jobs for maritime sector by 2025

BT_20180113_COVER13_3261865.jpg
Jan 13, 2018
Brunch

The virtuous circle

Most Read

1 China quietly orders its bitcoin miners to cease operations, widening clampdown, say reports
2 Troubled Noble Group says goodbye to global oil trading
3 Richest Asian banker plans family office but spurns crypto
4 SingHaiyi unit to buy Jalan Lempeng property for S$841m
5 Tat Hong boss, StanChart PE intend to take crane supplier private with S$0.50/share offer
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180113_COVER13_3261865.jpg
Jan 13, 2018
Brunch

The virtuous circle

Jan 13, 2018
Government & Economy

iPhone helps dial up Nov retail sales growth to 2-year high

Jan 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors not convinced giving up QR can slash compliance costs

BT_20180113_VMTRADE13_3261910.jpg
Jan 13, 2018
Government & Economy

China's 2017 trade surplus hits new high, but momentum likely to slow

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening