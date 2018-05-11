Trump-Kim summit in Singapore a significant step on the path to peace: PM Lee

The historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore next month is a significant step on the path to peace, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday.

PM Lee, in a Twitter reply to Mr Trump, added: "May it lead to a successful outcome."

On Thursday night, Mr Trump confirmed in a tweet that his highly-anticipated summit with Mr Kim would take place in Singapore on June 12.

"We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" he said.

Speculation has been rife among international media in recent days with Singapore high among a list of possible venues for the historic meeting between the two leaders.

The White House confirmed on Friday that the Republic was chosen because it could ensure the security of both leaders and provide neutrality.

While it has not yet been revealed where in Singapore the summit will be held, experts whom The Straits Times spoke to suggested three possible locations: Shangri-La Hotel, Marina Bay Sands and Sentosa.

The event will be the first meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.

They are expected to discuss North Korea's nuclear weapons development and testing programme, which has deepened long-seated tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.

On Thursday night, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement that the Republic is pleased to host the meeting between the two leaders.

"We hope this meeting will advance prospects for peace in the Korean Peninsula," MFA said.

THE STRAITS TIMES