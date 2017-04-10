You are here

Trump national security aide McFarland may become envoy to Singapore: official

Sunday, April 9, 2017 - 23:36

[PALM BEACH] President Donald Trump's deputy national security adviser, K.T. McFarland, is expected to step down and has been offered the position of US ambassador to Singapore, a US official said on Sunday.

The move comes as Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, puts his stamp on the team that he inherited from retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned as Trump's first national security adviser in February.

