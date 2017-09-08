You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump offers to mediate in Qatar crisis

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 07:45

TRUMP_KUWAIT_11.jpg
US President Donald Trump offered on Thursday to mediate in the crisis between Qatar and its Arab neighbours and said he believed the dispute could be solved "fairly easily." "I would be willing to be the mediator," Mr Trump told reporters at a joint press conference with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump offered on Thursday to mediate in the crisis between Qatar and its Arab neighbours and said he believed the dispute could be solved "fairly easily." "I would be willing to be the mediator," Mr Trump told reporters at a joint press conference with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

"I would be willing to do so, and I think you'd have a deal worked out very quickly," Mr Trump said. "I think it's something that's going to get solved fairly easily." Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt announced on June 5 they had cut diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar, accusing it of having ties with Shiite Iran and fundamentalist Islamist groups.

Doha denies the claims and accuses the other countries of an attack on its sovereignty.

The United States has given mixed signals on its policy to the Gulf crisis while Kuwait has emerged as a key mediator.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump immediately expressed staunch support for Saudi Arabia after the Arab states announced sanctions against Qatar, but some other US officials including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson adopted a more measured tone.

Riyadh and Doha are both key allies of the United States.

Mr Trump chose Saudi Arabia for his first overseas visit as president in May, two weeks before the Gulf crisis erupted.

Qatar is meanwhile home to a huge US air base, where the headquarters of Centcom - the regional command which leads operations against the Islamic State jihadist group - is based.

AFP

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Anti-terror chiefs want social media help with 'lone wolves'

Japan's Q2 economic growth revised down from stellar first reading

Donald Trump Jr questioned by Senate investigators

Training, maintenance issues beset overseas US Navy ships

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Bet on Indonesia's long-term growth, says business chief

Editor's Choice

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Grandstands_1.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

F1 ticket sales rev up in final lap of current contract

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Most Read

1 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
2 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
3 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
4 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Sep 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

High Court orders Sakae's Gryphon Capital Management to be wound up

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Sep 8, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Pacific Radiance, Loyz Energy, AVIC International Maritime, Sakae Holdings, Spackman Entertainment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening