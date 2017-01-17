You are here
GLOBAL ECONOMIC RISKS
Trump policy calls will be major wild card in growth outlook: IMF
Global growth should pick up as US, China enjoy fiscal expansion; negative risks include shift to protectionism
Tokyo
THE changing policy mix under a new US administration and its global spillovers are clouding the global economic outlook, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Monday in the latest update to its flagship World Economic Outlook report.
Global economic growth should
