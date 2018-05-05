You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says China 'spoiled' by trade wins over US

Sat, May 05, 2018 - 12:42 PM

327468280_0-13.jpg
China is "very spoiled" by trade wins over America, US President Donald Trump said late Friday, as a top business delegation headed back to America after high-stakes talks with Beijing.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] China is "very spoiled" by trade wins over America, US President Donald Trump said late Friday, as a top business delegation headed back to America after high-stakes talks with Beijing.

The two days of talks were aimed at forestalling momentum towards a looming conflict between the world's two largest economies, with both sides prepared to pull the trigger on tariffs that could affect trade in billions of dollars of goods.

"Our high level delegation is on the way back from China where they had long meetings with Chinese leaders and business representatives," Mr Trump wrote in a tweet.

"We will be meeting tomorrow to determine the results, but it is hard for China in that they have become very spoiled with US trade wins," he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The American president has accused China of unfair trade practices that have driven up the US goods deficit with the Asian giant. Washington has also alleged "theft" of American intellectual property by China.

The discussions promised a potential off-ramp for the trade conflict. Mr Trump has threatened to levy new tariffs on US$150 billion of Chinese imports while Beijing shot back with a list of US$50 billion in targeted US goods.

"Both sides recognise there are still big differences on some issues and that they need to continue to step up their work to make progress," China said in a statement released by the official Xinhua state news agency.

"The two sides exchanged views on expanding US exports to China, trade in services, bilateral investment, protection of intellectual property rights, resolution of tariffs and non-tariff measures." It added that they had reached "a consensus in some areas", without elaborating. The agency said both sides had agreed to establish a "working mechanism" to continue talks.

Beijing has promised reform on several fronts in recent months - including lifting foreign ownership restrictions for automakers and allowing foreign investors to take controlling stakes in financial firms.

But a list of US demands presented at the talks in Beijing showed these steps fall far short of expectations in Washington.

The demands included cutting China's trade surplus with the US by at least US$200 billion by the end of 2020, lowering all tariffs to match US levels, eliminating technology transfer practices, and cutting off state support for some Chinese industries, according to Bloomberg News.

The White House called the discussions "frank" while making no mention of continuing the negotiations.

"There is consensus within the Administration that immediate attention is needed to bring changes to United States-China trade and investment relationship," a White House statement said.

AFP

Government & Economy

Malaysia's opposition cries foul over uneven playing field in election

Divisions resurface as Germany fetes Marx at 200

Former US president George HW Bush discharged from hospital

Trump says date, place set for Kim summit; S Korean paper says most likely held in Singapore in third week of June

Trump to host S Korea's Moon for May 22 talks: White House

Openness, connectivity remain key to success: Chan Chun Sing

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Homes01 (1).jpg
May 5, 2018
Real Estate

Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos

BT_20180505_JACHAN5_3425078.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Openness, connectivity remain key to success: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20180505_COVER5_3423274-1.jpg
May 5, 2018
Brunch

Prime heritage play

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 David Lim rejoins Credit Suisse as vice-chairman of private banking for South-east Asia
5 Hot stock: Hi-P down 13% on uncertain outlook; DBS lowers target price to S$1.80
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180505_LKREITAS5_3425358.jpg
May 5, 2018
Real Estate

Reitas picks new president and spells out plans to engage regulators

BT_20180505_TALKS5_3425300.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

China and US reach some deals in trade row, but Beijing says big sticking points remain

BT_20180505_ASINVESTEC_3425077.jpg
May 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investing in energy? Look out for EV penetration rates and cost of renewables

BT_20180505_USDATA5_3425351.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Payrolls' rise below expectation; jobless rate hits 3.9%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening