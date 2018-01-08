Trump says US open to North Korea talks at the right time

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Washington
PRESIDENT Donald Trump said the US was open to joining discussions with South Korea and North Korea at "the appropriate time", and that he would be willing to speak directly with Kim Jong Un under the right conditions.
"Right now, they're talking Olympics. It's a start.
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo