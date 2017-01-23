Trump says will begin renegotiating Nafta pact soon with Mexico, Canada

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he plans talks soon with the leaders of Canada and Mexico to begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he plans talks soon with the leaders of Canada and Mexico to begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"We will be starting negotiations having to do with Nafta," Mr Trump said. "We are going to start renegotiating on Nafta, on immigration and on security at the border."

The Nafta trade pact went into force 23 years ago. Mr Trump pledged during his 2016 presidential campaign that if elected he would renegotiate it to provide more favourable terms to the United States.

REUTERS