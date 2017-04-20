You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump seeks headway on 'Buy American, Hire American' pledge

US businesses voice reservations as his latest order calls for reform in the country's H-1B visa system
Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170420_NSTRUMP20FVIC_2847551.jpg
Mr Trump displays an executive order in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His decree also calls for stricter implementation of existing laws that are intended to favour US-manufactured goods in public tenders.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Kenosha, United States

PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Tuesday moved to make good on his emblematic pledge to "Buy American, Hire American" by tightening skilled worker visa rules, but his room for manoeuvre remains limited without wider congressional reform.

Speaking in Kenosha,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening