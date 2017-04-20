You are here
Trump seeks headway on 'Buy American, Hire American' pledge
US businesses voice reservations as his latest order calls for reform in the country's H-1B visa system
Kenosha, United States
PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Tuesday moved to make good on his emblematic pledge to "Buy American, Hire American" by tightening skilled worker visa rules, but his room for manoeuvre remains limited without wider congressional reform.
Speaking in Kenosha,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg