You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump signs memo banning transgender troops

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 07:18

2017-08-22T220828Z_1118550192_UP1ED8M1PI3HP_RTRMADP_3_USA-TRUMP.JPG
President Donald Trump on Friday signed a memo effectively barring transgender people from joining the US military, but left the fate of those already serving up to the Pentagon.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Friday signed a memo effectively barring transgender people from joining the US military, but left the fate of those already serving up to the Pentagon.

In a widely anticipated move, aides said Mr Trump directed the military "to return to the longstanding policy and practice on military service by transgender individuals prior to June 2016."

That means an effective ban on new openly transgender personnel and on payment for treatment for those already in the armed forces.

Mr Trump last month deployed a series of tweets that called into question an Obama-era policy of allowing transgender troops to serve openly.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The tweets came with little apparent coordination with the Pentagon, resulting in speculation about the fate of between 1,320 and 15,000 transgender personnel already serving.

Their futures will now be decided by Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

Several senior military officials had voiced unease over the policy shift, with the head of the Coast Guard saying he would not "break faith" with transgender personnel.

He said there were 13 Coast Guard members who have come out as transgender, noting "all of them are doing meaningful Coast Guard work today".

A day after the president's initial announcement, General Joe Dunford, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, sent a short memo to senior officers and enlisted leaders that the current policy should remain in effect until Mr Trump gives formal direction to the Pentagon and Mr Mattis issues new guidance.

"In the meantime, we will continue to treat all of our personnel with respect," Mr Dunford wrote.

Five transgender women in the US military are suing Mr Trump and the Pentagon over the tweets, saying they faced uncertainty about their futures, including whether they would be fired or lose post-military and retirement benefits.

Mr Trump has said he did the Pentagon a "great favour" by banning transgender troops, saying the issue had been "complicated" and "confusing" for the military.

In the directive he suggested Mr Obama had not thought through whether the policy would "hinder military effectiveness and lethality, (or) disrupt unit cohesion."

AFP

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Kuroda vows to maintain very accommodative policy for some time

San Francisco latest US city to brace for protests

Trump pardons convicted sheriff Joe Arpaio in first clemency

Health service in part of Scotland hit by malware attack

Canada says not assuming Cuba was behind acoustic incidents

At Jackson Hole, Yellen defends post-crisis regulation

Editor's Choice

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

BT_20170826_TODAY_3056564.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SPH divesting stakes in Mediacorp entities

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
4 Cromwell European Reit gets Singapore Exchange nod for S$1.6b IPO
5 Malaysian businessman Siaw Lu Howe launches mandatory takeover bid for Blumont
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

BT_20170826_FEATURE26-D_3052301.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Feature

Full circle

BT_20170826_UWINSIDE26_3056517.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Opinion

Rallying the nation to stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening