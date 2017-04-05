You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump targets visa scheme that feeds Silicon Valley

New guidelines require applicants to prove the jobs are complicated, need more advanced knowledge, experience
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 05:50

New York

THE US administration began to deliver on President Donald Trump's campaign promise to crack down on a work visa programme that channels thousands of skilled overseas workers to companies across the technology industry.

Fed up with a programme it says favours foreign

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
3 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
4 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening