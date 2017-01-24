You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump to announce US withdrawal from TPP

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 23:04

41262542 - 23_01_2017 - TRUMP EAST ROOM.jpg
US President Donald Trump will sign a decree Monday that effectively ends US participation in a sweeping trans-Pacific free trade agreement negotiated under former president Barack Obama, CNN reported.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump will sign a decree Monday that effectively ends US participation in a sweeping trans-Pacific free trade agreement negotiated under former president Barack Obama, CNN reported.

The action would be the new president's first move to make good on a campaign vow to scrap the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, which he denounced as a "job killer" and a "rape" of US interests.

The agreement, seen as a counter to China's rising economic influence, was promoted by Washington and aimed to set trade rules for the 21st century. Although signed in 2015, it has not yet gone into effect.

It was signed by 12 countries - Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United States and Brunei - that together represent 40 percent of the world economy.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a big supporter of the accord, has said that TPP without the United States would not make sense.

AFP

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
3 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
4 Car registrations jump 52%
5 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening