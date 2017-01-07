You are here

Trump tweet against Japan's Toyota stirs fears of trade wars

He threatens to impose punitive taxes on cars manufactured by motor giant if they are imported into the US from Mexico
Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

41057676 - 06_01_2017 - FILES-US-MEXICO-WALL-TRUMP.jpg
In a post on Twitter, Mr Trump, who has urged US firms to preserve jobs and production in the US, said in a post: "Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for the US. NO WAY! Build plant in the US or pay big border tax."
PHOTO: AFP

Tokyo

JAPAN got a preview on Friday of what (Donald) "Trump trade" or "Trumponomics" is likely to bring when the US president-elect tweeted a threat to impose punitive taxes on cars manufactured by motor giant Toyota if they are imported into the United States from Mexico.

In a

