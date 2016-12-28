You are here
Trump: UN 'a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time'
Harsh criticism signals he would likely challenge more than just the institution's approach to the Middle East once he takes office
Washington
THREE days after the United Nations (UN) adopted a resolution calling on Israel to halt Jewish settlement activity on Palestinian territory, US President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that the international body "is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time
