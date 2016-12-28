You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump: UN 'a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time'

Harsh criticism signals he would likely challenge more than just the institution's approach to the Middle East once he takes office
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161228_UN28AW9HP_2663778.jpg
Mr Trump (above) made it clear both before and after the UN Security Council adopted the resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem that he believed the US should have blocked the move.
PHOTO: REUTERS

BT_20161228_UN28AW9HP_2663778.jpg
Mr Trump made it clear both before and after the UN Security Council adopted the resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem that he believed the US should have blocked the move. Mr Obama instructed UN ambassador Samantha Power (above) to abstain from voting.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

THREE days after the United Nations (UN) adopted a resolution calling on Israel to halt Jewish settlement activity on Palestinian territory, US President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that the international body "is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening