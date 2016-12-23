You are here
Trump wins US Electoral College vote despite Republican detractors
President-elect garners more than the 270 electoral votes required to win
Austin, Texas
REPUBLICAN Donald Trump prevailed in US Electoral College voting on Monday to officially win election as the next president, easily dashing a long-shot push by a small movement of detractors to try to block him from gaining the White House.
Mr Trump, who is set to
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg