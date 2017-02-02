You are here
COMMENTARY
Trump's grand strategic train wreck
Policy implications of his basic grand strategic concepts add up to a Gordian knot of conflicting initiatives
Washington
BELIEVE it or not, President Donald Trump has a grand strategy. According to some analysts, Mr Trump's endless streams of erratic and apparently improvisational ideas don't add up to anything consistent or purposeful enough to call a grand strategy. We see it otherwise. Beneath
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg