Trump's new man in Japan is key political adviser

William Hagerty will replace Caroline Kennedy after Trump assumes office on Jan 20, media reports say
Friday, January 6, 2017 - 05:50
by
Mr Hagerty has lived in Tokyo for about three years when working for the Boston Consulting Group.

Tokyo

A BUSINESSMAN and close political confidante of US President-elect Donald Trump will become the next US ambassador to Japan. William Hagerty will replace Caroline Kennedy after Mr Trump assumes office on Jan 20, according to media reports on Thursday.

Mr Trump is considering

