You are here
Trump's new man in Japan is key political adviser
William Hagerty will replace Caroline Kennedy after Trump assumes office on Jan 20, media reports say
Tokyo
A BUSINESSMAN and close political confidante of US President-elect Donald Trump will become the next US ambassador to Japan. William Hagerty will replace Caroline Kennedy after Mr Trump assumes office on Jan 20, according to media reports on Thursday.
Mr Trump is considering
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg