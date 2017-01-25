You are here
Trump's withdrawal from TPP creates vacuum that China is keen to fill
Analysts are concerned that China, being a huge net exporter, would also be hurt by a trade pullback
Washington
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump's withdrawal from a long-planned Pacific trade pact creates a political and economic vacuum that China is eager to fill, potentially damaging American prestige in Asia.
With President Trump making good on his campaign pledge to nix a deal that
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg