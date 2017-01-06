You are here

Two new Bank Indonesia board members sworn in

Friday, January 6, 2017

The board of governors of Indonesia's central bank got two new members on Friday.
[JAKARTA] The board of governors of Indonesia's central bank got two new members on Friday.

Sugeng and Rosmaya Hadi, who both joined Bank Indonesia (BI) about three decades ago, were appointed as central bank deputy governors to replace Ronald Waas and Hendar, whose terms expired at the end of 2016.

Mr Sugeng will oversee Indonesia's payment system and cash circulation, while Ms Hadi will be in charge of BI's financial balance, BI Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters.

Mr Sugeng holds a master's degree from Williams College in the United States, and a doctoral degree from Indonesia's Gajah Mada University, while Ms Hadi has a master's degree in social and political science from University of Indonesia.

Last year, BI's board took advantage of the low inflation rate and a relatively steady rupiah to slash the main policy rate six times, by 150 basis points, to 4.75 per cent.

BI will hold its first policy review in 2017 on Jan. 18-19.

