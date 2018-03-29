You are here
Two prominent women named to URA board
Board chairman Peter Ho, along with seven other members, will be reappointed while five members will step down
Singapore
THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will see the appointment of five new members - including Standard Chartered's chief executive officer for Singapore and Asean markets Judy Hsu, and DP Architects chief Angelene Chan - with effect from April 1, 2018.
Chairman of the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg