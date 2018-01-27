You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK economy remains a laggard even as growth beats forecasts

Fri, Jan 26, 2018 - 8:30 PM

[LONDON] The UK economy ended 2017 on a stronger-than-expected note, but it's moving at a pedestrian pace given the global acceleration that's taking place.

The 0.5 per cent expansion in the fourth quarter announced on Friday was better than the 0.4 per cent forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey. For the full year, growth slowed to 1.8 per cent, the weakest in five years, as consumers and companies felt the repercussions of the 2016 vote to the leave the European Union.

While the economy has performed better than some predicted before the Brexit vote, Britain failed to latch on to a global upswing and keep up with its Group of Seven peers last year as a global upswing gathered pace. Estimates suggest that it's lagging well behind Germany and the US, while Bank of England Governor Mark Carney noted Friday that the UK is an "outlier" and Brexit has cost the economy tens of billions of pounds in lost output.

In the fourth quarter, gross domestic product rose 1.5 per cent from a year earlier, the weakest pace since early 2013. Annualized growth in the fourth quarter was 2 per cent, compared with a forecast for 3 per cent in the U.S.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The better quarterly pace lifted the pound, which was 0.8 per cent higher at US$1.4251 as of 10:24 a.m. London time.

The outlook doesn't offer much in the way of optimism. Growth is expected to slow this year to 1.4 per cent, as living standards remain under pressure from the sterling-induced upsurge in inflation and companies delay investment until they see what Brexit means for trade. In a sign of how far Britain's star has fallen, International Monetary Fund forecasts this week saw upgrades for almost every major economy except the UK.

The annual growth is a "particular disappointment given the rapidly improving global economy," said Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce.

Asked in a BBC radio interview Friday to quantify the damage from Brexit, Mr Carney said the economy is about 1 percentage point smaller than it would have been had the 2016 European Union referendum gone the other way, and that the gap will widen to about 2 percentage points by the end of the year. That's the equivalent of about £40 billion (S$74.1 billiion).

The BOE raised interest rates for the first time in a decade in November after assessing that supply constraints mean the economy can now grow by only 1.5 per cent a year without generating unwanted inflationary pressures. Another hike is forecast late in 2018, though some economists, including David Owen at Jefferies, see it coming as soon as May.

Policy makers will announce their next policy decision, as well as unveil new economic projections, on Feb 8.

What Our Economists Say:"The data flow this week has significantly increased the chances that the Bank of England delivers a hawkish message at its February meeting. Whether it can execute will depend heavily on the data continuing to suggest slack is being eroded. If it does, a rate hike this year will become a real possibility."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US economic growth slows in Q4 on surging imports

Dutch media reveal country to be secret US ally in war against Russian hackers

Trump says 'America First' will benefit world in Davos speech

Currency war is last thing world needs: ECB's Coeure

China's shadow banking curbs cut local borrowers' lifeline

S'pore needs to appoint 130 female directors annually till 2020 to hit gender diversity target: Grace Fu

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_260118_7.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Graft penalty pushes Keppel into quarterly loss; full-year gain down 72%

BP_USBILLS_260118_8.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

US$ slide to 3-year low against S$ pushing exporters to hedge

BT_20180126_LKGOODLUCK26_3281757.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Real Estate

More projects hopping on collective sale train

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro starts petrol retail business
2 Juggernaut sites take en bloc game to new level
3 Wealth taxes may hit the rich; but other factors can mitigate impact
4 DBS to hire more private bankers to tap US$19t Asia market
5 Noble Group strikes restructure deal with lenders, Debtwire says
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_260118_107.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Recovery in labour market last year sees fewer layoffs

BP_CBD_260118_107.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_factory_260118_106.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Factory output up 10.1% in 2017, fastest pace in seven years

44300000U.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mary Chia shares to resume trading on Jan 29

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening