You are here
UK envoy: Post-Brexit UK will push for better trade pacts with S'pore
He lists several areas in which the UK can look into to deepen collaboration with S'pore after it leaves the EU
Singapore
ONCE out of the European Union, the United Kingdom will be free to pursue better trade pacts with other countries that it previously could not.
British High Commissioner to Singapore Scott Wightman on Wednesday likened Britain after the exit to a hungry, daring country,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg