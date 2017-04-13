You are here
UK looks to EU-S'pore FTA for ways to ensure trade continuity
Envoy says indication of whether EU-Singapore FTA can come into force before Brexit may be out on May 16
THE United Kingdom wants to work on legal mechanisms with Singapore so that when it leaves the European Union (EU), companies from both sides can continue reaping the benefits of a pending free-trade agreement (FTA) the South-east Asian country has with the EU.
But all
