You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK looks to EU-S'pore FTA for ways to ensure trade continuity

Envoy says indication of whether EU-Singapore FTA can come into force before Brexit may be out on May 16
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 05:50
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

BT_20170413_WLBREXIT_2837978.jpg
Mr Wightman says the FTA between EU and Singapore is being used by the EU as a model in talks on FTAs with other Asean countries.

Singapore

THE United Kingdom wants to work on legal mechanisms with Singapore so that when it leaves the European Union (EU), companies from both sides can continue reaping the benefits of a pending free-trade agreement (FTA) the South-east Asian country has with the EU.

But all

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening