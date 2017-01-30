You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK petition to halt Trump visit nears 1 million

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 16:30

6_41336913 - 29_01_2017 - TRUMP MATTIS.jpg
Nearly one million people have signed a petition urging Britain to withdraw an invitation for US President Donald Trump to visit London and dine with Queen Elizabeth.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Nearly one million people have signed a petition urging Britain to withdraw an invitation for US President Donald Trump to visit London and dine with Queen Elizabeth.

The petition was started before British Prime Minister Theresa May extended the invitation for a "State" visit to Mr Trump last Friday, which means he would come by invitation of Queen Elizabeth II. Mr Trump is set to visit to Britain later in the year.

But the campaign to prevent the visit to Britain gathered momentum after Mr Trump put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

So far, the petition has garnered 930,000 names.

"Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen," the petition said.

Once a petition passes 100,000 signatures, lawmakers must consider the petition for debate.

Lawmakers from the governing Conservative party and opposition Labour party have criticised Mr Trump's move, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn saying the state visit should be put on hold.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
2 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
3 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
4 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
5 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening