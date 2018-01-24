You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK's globetrotting trade chief defends globalism

Wed, Jan 24, 2018 - 6:14 AM

BRITAIN-EU-POLITICS-BREXIT-135831.jpg
Britain will stand by the poverty-alleviating benefits of free trade as it charts its difficult divorce from the EU, a top minister said Tuesday despite the country's need to cosy up to President Donald Trump's America.
PHOTO: AFP

[DAVOS, Switzerland] Britain will stand by the poverty-alleviating benefits of free trade as it charts its difficult divorce from the EU, a top minister said Tuesday despite the country's need to cosy up to President Donald Trump's America.

In an interview with AFP at the World Economic Forum, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said he would use the Davos meetings to press Britain's case in talks with US and other counterparts.

"We'll be continuing to push our case for global free trade, with Britain acting as a champion of free trade as we leave the European Union and take up our independent seat on the WTO (World Trade Organisation)," he said.

Mr Fox has repeatedly visited Washington and the WTO's headquarters in Geneva to forge a post-Brexit arrangement for Britain, and is just back from talks in China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Fox said he discussed with Chinese officials issues surrounding market access for British exports, including its key sector of financial services.

"The common factor is how do we get an open trading system that is to the benefit of not just businesses but consumers across the world - remembering, as we should at the World Economic Forum, that open global trade has been the way in which we have taken a billion people out of abject poverty in the last generation," he said.

"It's not acceptable that those of us who've benefited from this system simply pull up the drawbridge behind us."

In Davos on Mr Thursday, British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to hold talks with Trump, an avowed enemy of existing trade pacts and unabashed proponent of "America First".

China is no less fierce in protecting its interests, but Mr Fox insisted that Brexit would yield Britain a stronger international presence than staying inside the EU.

ONE RULE FOR ALL

However, one of the British cabinet's most ardent "Brexiteers" also defended the government's talk of a two-year transition period after the EU exit, when Britain would continue to pay into the bloc's coffers in return for access to its single market and customs union.

Such a temporary alignment would "make sure that we have maximum stability for our businesses".

And it was in the EU's best interest to protect its current trade surplus with Britain, Mr Fox said.

"There is a strong willingness to do business with the UK, but then who doesn't want to get access to the world's fifth biggest economy?"

More broadly, despite Trump's protectionist rhetoric and preference for one-off trade deals, Mr Fox said Britain believes "fundamentally in a rules-based system".

"If the WTO didn't exist today we would have to invent it, because the alternative to a rules-based system is a deals-based system," he said.

"That might be good for the very biggest economies, but it wouldn't be good for the rest, and we are dependent for prosperity and stability on wider global prosperity, and that's what we are aiming for."

AFP

Government & Economy

Professional services sector roadmap aims to create 5,500 new jobs annually until 2020

China's man in Davos is 'the brain' behind economy's overhaul

Singapore-Sri Lanka FTA helps both countries access regional markets, says Iswaran

Modi courts investors with plans for US$5 trillion economy

Fresh tremors halt search ops after Japan volcano eruption

Agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland opens food innovation centre in Singapore

Editor's Choice

file6wyt16cy306durf92ii.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport posts milestone year with 62.2 million passengers in 2017

file6vc7wkomq5y156me3cmi.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation turns positive in 2017; economists divided over pace of recovery this year

BT_20180124_IMAS24_3277367.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Executive Money

Risk-on in 2018, but some notes of caution

Most Read

1 Malaysia will 'never' again peg ringgit against US dollar: Najib
2 Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market
3 Hot stock: SembMarine continues surge on hopes for contract wins, sale speculation
4 UOB tests out new branch concept aimed at millennials in Tampines
5 Oxley, China developer lead Singapore land bank race - for now
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180124_YMMANDARIN243SNI_3277581.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Real Estate

Juggernaut sites take en bloc game to new level

Jan 24, 2018
Banking & Finance

EZ-Link payments to be accepted on NETS terminals at hawker centres

file6x6vmybnkepmbmiacrx.jpg
Jan 24, 2018
Transport

SIA to restructure flights connecting Canberra, Wellington

Jan 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Midas up on S$7.7m married deal, say sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening