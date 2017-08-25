You are here

Update: Ex-PM Yingluck has fled the country - sources

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 15:53

"She has definitely left Thailand," one of the sources, who is also a member of the Shinawatra's Puea Thai Party, told Reuters. PHOTO:AFP

[BANGKOK] Ousted former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra has fled Thailand, sources close to her said on Friday, as the Supreme Court issued an arrest warrant after she failed to attend the court for the verdict in a negligence case brought against her by the ruling junta. "She has definitely left Thailand," one of the sources, who is also a member of the Shinawatra's Puea Thai Party, told Reuters.

He declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak on behalf of Yingluck. Another source confirmed that she had gone.

The sources did not give details of her current whereabouts.

REUTERS

