You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US commerce secretary pick Ross warns world trading nations to play fair

He also urges them to cut state control over business for access to US economy
Friday, January 20, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170120_NSROSS20_2701174.jpg
Police officers removing protesters as Mr Ross, commerce secretary nominee for US President-elect Donald Trump, pauses during a Senate hearing in Washington on Wednesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Washington

BILLIONAIRE Wilbur Ross, nominated by US president-elect Donald Trump to serve as commerce secretary, is warning America's trading partners to practise "fair trade" and cut state control over business if they want access to the world's biggest economy.

"The United States

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening