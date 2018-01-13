You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US core consumer prices post biggest gain in 11 months

Fri, Jan 12, 2018 - 10:07 PM

[WASHINGTON] Underlying US consumer prices recorded their largest increase in 11 months in December amid strong gains in the cost of rental accommodation and healthcare, bolstering expectations that inflation will gain momentum this year.

The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index (CPI) excluding the volatile food and energy components rose 0.3 per cent last month also as prices for new motor vehicles, used cars and trucks and motor vehicle insurance increased.

That was the biggest advance in the so-called core CPI since January and followed a 0.1 per cent gain in November. Core CPI increased 1.8 per cent in the 12 months through December, picking up from 1.7 per cent in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core CPI rising 0.2 per cent month-on-month and holding steady at 1.7 per cent on an annual basis.

Weak import and producer price reports this week had raised concerns about the inflation outlook, although the two reports do not have a strong correlation with the CPI data.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Economists are hoping that a tightening labor market, rising commodity prices and a weak dollar will lift inflation toward the Federal Reserve's two per cent target this year.

The US central bank's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding food and energy, has undershot its target since May 2012.

The US central bank is forecasting three rate hikes this year. It increased borrowing costs three times in 2017.

Supporting the rise in underlying inflation pressures last month, rents increased 0.4 per cent. Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence climbed 0.3 per cent after gaining 0.2 per cent in November. The cost of medical care increased 0.3 per cent, with prices for prescription medication surging one per cent after rising 0.6 per cent in November. The cost of both hospital and doctor visits increased 0.3 per cent.

Households also paid more for new motor vehicles, which rose 0.6 per cent in price last month, the biggest gain since January. The cost of motor vehicle insurance increased 0.6 percent. Apparel prices, however, fell 0.5 per cent.

Cheaper gasoline prices limited the increase in the overall CPI to 0.1 per cent in December after climbing 0.4 per cent in November. That lowered the year-on-year increase in the CPI to 2.1 percent from 2.2 per cent in November.

Last month, gasoline prices fell 2.7 per cent after rebounding 7.3 per cent in November. Food prices rose 0.2 per cent after being unchanged for two straight months.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Porsche ordered to reveal who knew what about VW diesel scam

Japan PM beefs up European ties amid North Korea tensions

iPhone helps dial up Nov retail sales growth to 2-year high

China's 2017 trade surplus hits new high, but momentum likely to slow

Singapore among 25 countries leading the world in advanced manufacturing

Asean 'not just for diplomats and officials': PM Lee

Editor's Choice

Jan 13, 2018
Government & Economy

iPhone helps dial up Nov retail sales growth to 2-year high

Jan 13, 2018
Transport

Roadmap to create S$4.5b in value-add and over 5,000 jobs for maritime sector by 2025

BT_20180113_COVER13_3261865.jpg
Jan 13, 2018
Brunch

The virtuous circle

Most Read

1 China quietly orders its bitcoin miners to cease operations, widening clampdown, say reports
2 Troubled Noble Group says goodbye to global oil trading
3 Richest Asian banker plans family office but spurns crypto
4 SingHaiyi unit to buy Jalan Lempeng property for S$841m
5 Tat Hong boss, StanChart PE intend to take crane supplier private with S$0.50/share offer
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180113_COVER13_3261865.jpg
Jan 13, 2018
Brunch

The virtuous circle

Jan 13, 2018
Government & Economy

iPhone helps dial up Nov retail sales growth to 2-year high

Jan 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors not convinced giving up QR can slash compliance costs

BT_20180113_VMTRADE13_3261910.jpg
Jan 13, 2018
Government & Economy

China's 2017 trade surplus hits new high, but momentum likely to slow

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening