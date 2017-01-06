You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US envoys appointed by Obama asked to quit by Inauguration Day

Friday, January 6, 2017 - 15:32

4-41018051 - 02_01_2017 - FILES-US-POLITICS-OBAMA.jpg
US President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has issued a blanket mandate requiring politically appointed ambassadors installed by President Barack Obama to leave their posts by Inauguration Day, the US ambassador to New Zealand said on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] US President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has issued a blanket mandate requiring politically appointed ambassadors installed by President Barack Obama to leave their posts by Inauguration Day, the US ambassador to New Zealand said on Friday.

"I will be departing on January 20th," Ambassador Mark Gilbert said in a Twitter message to Reuters.

The mandate was issued "without exceptions" through an order sent in a State Department cable on Dec 23, Mr Gilbert said.

He was confirming a report in The New York Times, which quoted diplomatic sources as saying previous US administrations, from both major political parties, have traditionally granted extensions to allow a few ambassadors, particularly those with school-age children, to remain in place for weeks or months.

Officials from the State Department and Mr Trump's transition team were was not immediately available for comment.

The order threatens to leave the United States without Senate-confirmed envoys for months in critical nations like Germany, Canada and Britain, The New York Times reported.

A senior Trump transition official told the newspaper there was no ill will in the move, describing it as a simple matter of ensuring Mr Obama's overseas envoys leave the government on schedule, just as thousands of political aides at the White House and in federal agencies must do.

Mr Trump has taken a strict stance against leaving any of Mr Obama's political appointees in place as he prepares to take office on Jan 20, aiming to break up many of his predecessor's signature foreign and domestic policy achievements, the newspaper said.

Diplomats told The New York Times the order has thrown their personal lives into a tailspin, leaving them scrambling to secure living arrangements and acquire visas allowing them to stay in their countries so their children can remain in school.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
5 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening