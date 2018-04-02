You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US explores adding wage factor in Nafta auto rules: sources

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Mexico City

US trade negotiators have floated a plan to introduce rules under a reworked Nafta that stipulate a certain amount of automotive production must be carried out in areas paying higher salaries, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Setting such wage requirements for the auto industry under the North American Free Trade Agreement could benefit the United States and Canada, whose trade unions say that lower Mexican pay has caused a drift in manufacturing capacity to Mexico.

The US plan aims to explore what percentage of output could be in areas paying higher salaries, and at what levels of remuneration the scheme could be targeted, said one of the two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mexico's government and its Nafta partners were all analysing the US idea, the source said.

The news follows a week in which hopes have risen that the United States, Mexico and Canada could be closer to a consensus on one of the thorniest issues surrounding renegotiation of Nafta - regional content levels for the auto industry.

Last week, industry sources said that the United States had withdrawn a divisive demand that at least 50 per cent of Nafta auto content should come from the United States.

The wage idea was floated after that, the sources said. The United States, which also wants to raise the minimum auto content threshold for the Nafta region to 85 per cent from 62.5 per cent, is exploring setting a wage floor at US$15 per hour for the salary component, the second of the sources said. However, if a deal is reachable, it would likely end up at a lower level than that, the source added.

Mexico's economy ministry had no comment on the matter, a ministry spokesman said.

Alex Lawrence, a spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, said it was a question for the office of US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer "as to whether they are going to present something along those lines". A USTR spokeswoman declined comment.

A Washington-based auto industry representative said companies were still trying to understand the concept, but it could be another way of mandating a certain level of US production. "It certainly seems to be designed to put pressure on Mexico to raise wages. It is also designed to discourage auto exports from Mexico," the representative said.

Requiring higher wage rates for some activities would make it harder for Mexican-built vehicles to qualify for tariff-free Nafta access than those produced in the United States or Canada, where wage rates are higher.

"It could have many of the same challenges that the original US proposal had, if not more," the official said, adding that automakers were opposed to proposals that raise costs and hurt the global competitiveness of North American auto production.

Ms Freeland's office said she would be meeting her Nafta counterpart Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo on Friday in Toronto to discuss the ongoing renegotiation. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan Q1 manufacturers' mood worsens slightly: BOJ tankan

China's response to US metals tariffs goes into effect on Monday

US dollar share of global currency reserves hits 4-year low: IMF

Trump says Mexico not stopping migrant flow, threatens Nafta

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

Stock prices up but first-quarter correction may not be over yet

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Japan Exchange Group to sell its 4.95% stake in SGX progressively over three years
3 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
4 China's yuan to post biggest quarterly rise against US dollar in a decade
5 Bitcoin breaches US$7,000 in downbeat end to dismal quarter
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_HDB_020418_45.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1 after 0.2% decline in previous quarter: Flash estimates

Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

Flash: URA private home price index up 3.1% q-o-q in Q1 2018 after 0.8% rise in Q4 2017

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

Apr 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (S), ASTI Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening