You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Fed: Prospect of trade war poses 'downside risks' to economy

Thu, Apr 12, 2018 - 7:51 AM

BP_Fed_120418_27.jpg
The prospect of a trade war poses "downside risks" to the US economy, which otherwise is poised to grow at a solid pace, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The prospect of a trade war poses "downside risks" to the US economy, which otherwise is poised to grow at a solid pace, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

While the Fed said the steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that President Donald Trump imposed last month would not on their own have a significant effect, the possibility of "retaliatory trade actions by other countries" could be harmful.

In the minutes of March 20-21 monetary policy meeting, when the Fed raised the benchmark interest rate for the first time this year, the Fed also cited "other issues and uncertainties associated with trade policies" as risks to the outlook.

Business contacts in many of the Fed's 12 regions reported concern about the tariffs, with the agriculture sector "feeling particularly vulnerable to retaliation," the minutes said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Trade tensions with Beijing have escalated in recent weeks since Mr Trump announced the tariffs and targeted China for additional 25 per cent punitive duties on nearly US$50 billion in goods for its alleged theft of US intellectual property.

Each side has since upped the ante with further tariff threats, spooking global equity markets amid the real concern that a trade war could erupt.

China's President Xi Jinping offered some conciliatory words this week, promising to open the country's economy further, which defused some of the strain. And while some observers were skeptical of the substance, it was seen as a sign a negotiated settlement could be possible.

Despite the concern over trade policy, the discussions by the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee at the first meeting chaired by Trump-pick Jerome Powell were mostly upbeat and indicated the economy was expected to grow at a solid pace.

The recent tax cuts and budget agreement "were expected to provide a significant boost to output over the next few years," the minutes said.

However, the Fed said it would be hard to quantify the impact of the tax cuts, since there is little experience with providing this type of fiscal stimulus in an economy already maxed out.

And some officials noted that the higher budget deficits caused by the tax cuts also pose a "downside risk to the economic outlook."

SOME DIVISION

The Fed noted once again that inflation is expected to hit the central bank's two per cent target over the medium term, despite staying stubbornly below that level for many months.

The minutes showed some division among Fed officials on whether March was the right time to raise the key lending rate, but even so, the decision to hike by 25 basis points was unanimous among the voting members.

All participants agreed that with the current pace of growth and the tight labour market - with many businesses having trouble finding workers and some raising wages - the Fed will have to gradually raise rates further.

Markets watch the Fed statements and speeches closely for any sign they might raise rates three more times this year, instead of the two expected, and the minutes addressed at least a portion of that debate.

The Fed - like financial markets - had blamed last year's price drop for cell phone service for at least some of the bafflingly low inflation in 2017. But as those rates are now picking up, inflation too should move higher, but that won't automatically lead to more aggressive rate moves.

The minutes said "the increase in the inflation rate arising from this source was widely expected and, by itself, would not justify a change in the projected path" of rates.

Even so, economist Mickey Levy of Berenberg Capital Markets said he continued to believe the Fed would raise rates a total of four times this year.

The report "emphasised the Fed's optimistic economic outlook... and suggests that risks are for more hikes than currently reflected in its forecasts," he said in a research note.

Wall Street slipped to close lower, but was largely focused during the session to concerns over Syria.

AFP

Government & Economy

Singapore favours 'organic' policy in move toward open banking

Trump loses another top security official

Trump holds Syria, Russia 'responsible' for chemical attack

New Zealand halts new offshore oil and gas exploration

ADB sees 6 per cent Asia growth but warns of risks from trade tensions

IMF chief optimistic on growth, but flags fading fiscal stimulus and rising rates

Editor's Choice

BT_20180412_LKCITRIS_3391802.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Real Estate

Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux

BP_Lazada_120418_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Technology

Tie-up with Lazada opens door for Razer to tout software sales

BP_Grab_120418_4.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

Most Read

1 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 Broker's take: DBS upgrades Ezion to 'buy'; raises 12-month target price to S$0.29
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180412_LKCITRIS_3391802.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Real Estate

Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux

BP_Lazada_120418_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Technology

Tie-up with Lazada opens door for Razer to tout software sales

BP_Grab_120418_4.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

BT_20180412_AGDATAPULSE12N4F7_3391765.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Datapulse's boardroom challenger pledges S$70m payout to shareholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening