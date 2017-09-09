You are here

US formally requests UN vote Monday on North Korea

Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 09:22

[UNITED NATIONS] The United States has formally requested a United Nations Security Council vote on Monday to impose tough new sanctions against North Korea despite resistance from China and Russia.

"This evening, the United States informed the UN Security Council that it intends to call a meeting to vote on a draft resolution to establish additional sanctions on North Korea on Monday, September 11," a statement read.

Washington has presented a draft UN resolution calling for an oil embargo on North Korea, an assets freeze on Kim Jong Un, a ban on textiles and an end to payments of North Korean guest workers.

AFP

