You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US goods trade deficit widens in October, inventories fall

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 10:19 PM

[WASHINGTON] The US goods trade deficit increased sharply in October and inventories declined broadly, which could temper expectations of strong economic growth in the fourth quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday the goods trade gap jumped 6.5 per cent to US$68.3 billion last month amid an increase in imports of industrial supplies, consumer and other goods.

Exports fell 1.0 per cent, weighed down by decreasing shipments of food, motor vehicles, capital and consumer goods. The government will publish its comprehensive trade report, which includes services, next week.

The Commerce Department also reported that wholesale inventories fell 0.4 per cent in October after edging up 0.1 per cent in September. Retail inventories slipped 0.1 per cent after declining 0.9 per cent in September.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Retail inventories, excluding motor vehicles and parts, the component that goes into the calculation of gross domestic product increased 0.4 per cent last month after dipping 0.1 per cent in September.

The trade and inventory data could prompt economists to lower fourth-quarter GDP estimates, which range as low as a 2.5 per cent annualized rate to as high as a 3.4 per cent pace.

Trade added four-tenths of a percentage point to the economy's 3.0 per cent annualized growth rate in the third quarter. Inventory investment contributed 0.73 percentage point to output in the July-September quarter.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China to set up system to monitor its firms overseas

OECD warns markets too optimistic as global economy peaks

German consumers' mood unruffled in December

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Credit Suisse's Thiam bullish on economy as regions grow in sync

Water, electricity, McDonald's: Gazans hope for reconciliation

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

temasek.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek said to prepare US$1b Zuellig Pharma stake sale

temasek.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

gst.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist

Nov 28, 2017
Real Estate

Hong Kong's Link REIT agrees to dispose properties worth nearly HK$23b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening