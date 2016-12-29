You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US housing prices sustain growth in October

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 23:23

[WASHINGTON] Housing prices posted modest growth in most parts of the United States in October, according to industry figures released Tuesday.

The S&P Case-Shiller price index of 20 major cities saw a 0.6 per cent increase on a seasonally adjusted basis in all of the metropolitan areas.

The index rose 5.1 per cent over the same month last year, up a tenth of a point over the gain recorded for October.

The broader National Home Price Index was up 5.6 per cent over October 2015, up from 5.4 per cent in September.

"Home prices and the economy are both enjoying robust numbers," David Blitzer, head of the index committee at Dow Jones S&P Indices, said in a statement.

"However, mortgage interest rates rose in November and are expected to rise further as home prices continue to outpace gains in wages and personal income."

Measures based on median incomes, prices and mortgage rates show affordability has declined 20 to 30 per cent since the market trough of 2012, according to Mr Blitzer, but robust hiring and high consumer confidence suggest a near-term reversal in trends.

AFP

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening