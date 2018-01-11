You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US import prices post smallest gain in five months

Wed, Jan 10, 2018 - 10:23 PM

[WASHINGTON] US import prices recorded their smallest increase in five months in December and underlying imported price pressures were muted amid declining costs for food and consumer goods.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday import prices edged up 0.1 per cent last month after an upwardly revised 0.8 per cent rise in November. That was the smallest gain since July and was well below economists' expectations for a 0.5 per cent increase.

Import prices were previously reported to have increased 0.7 per cent in November. In the 12 months through December, prices increased three per cent, slowing from November's 3.3 per cent jump. They rose three per cent in 2017, the biggest calendar year increase since 2011, after advancing 1.9 per cent in 2016.

The data was released ahead of producer and consumer price reports later this week, which could offer fresh clues on the near-term inflation outlook.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Economists are optimistic that recent US dollar depreciation and a tightening labor market will help to lift inflation toward the Federal Reserve's two per cent target this year.

The US central bank's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding food and energy, has undershot its target since May 2012.

The US dollar lost 7 per cent of its value against the currencies of the United States' main trading partners last year. US financial markets were little moved by the import prices data.

Last month, prices for imported petroleum rose two per cent after surging 8.1 per cent in November. Import prices excluding petroleum fell 0.2 per cent, reversing a 0.2 per cent gain in November. Import prices excluding petroleum rose 1.3 per cent in the 12 months through December.

Imported capital goods prices were unchanged in December as was the cost of motor vehicles. The cost of imported food declined 0.7 per cent last month after tumbling 1.7 per cent in November.

The price of goods imported from China fell 0.1 per cent in December after advancing 0.3 per cent the prior month. Prices for imports from China dropped 0.2 per cent in 2017 and have not recorded a calendar-year increase since 2011.

The cost of goods imported from Canada and Mexico was unchanged in December after rising 2.3 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively in November.

The Labor Department also reported that export prices slipped 0.1 per cent in December, declining for the first time since June, as agricultural prices fell for a second straight month. Export prices rose 0.5 per cent in November.

They increased 2.6 per cent year-on-year after rising 3.1 per cent in November. Export prices gained 2.6 per cent in 2017 after rising 1.3 per cent in 2016. That was also the largest calendar-year increase since 2011.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Trump says US could 'conceivably' return to Paris climate deal

Jewels worth millions stolen in Paris Ritz armed robbery: police

World Bank revises 2018 growth upwards, but warns upswing will be fragile

Singapore 'highly susceptible' to threat of fake news: Shanmugam

Singapore passport ranks 2nd globally, bags top spot in S-E Asia

Business leaders laud Enterprise Singapore chairman's appointment

Editor's Choice

Jan 11, 2018
Government & Economy

World Bank revises 2018 growth upwards, but warns upswing will be fragile

Jan 11, 2018
Technology

Singapore to launch S-E Asia's first legaltech accelerator

BT_20180111_NROUE11_3258218.jpg
Jan 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare to place out shares to Itochu for S$78.8m

Most Read

1 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
2 Jack Ma's debt giant grinds to halt as China curbs micro-loans
3 Cryptocurrency player Ripple keen to set off blockchain waves in Singapore
4 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
5 11 men charged over misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

20171218_1513600128234_2506694689140157_2_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jan 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

New SGX listings in 2018 may curb hollowing out from delistings

Jan 11, 2018
Government & Economy

World Bank revises 2018 growth upwards, but warns upswing will be fragile

Jan 11, 2018
Technology

Singapore to launch S-E Asia's first legaltech accelerator

Jan 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore passport ranks 2nd globally, bags top spot in S-E Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening