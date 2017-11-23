You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US jobless claims fall as record run persists

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 10:51 PM

[WASHINGTON] New claims for US jobless benefits fell in mid-November, confirming the strength of American labour markets and continuing a record streak of low levels, official data showed Wednesday.

The result suggested November could see continued strong job creation as employment recovers from hurricane-related disruptions at the end of the summer.

Data were collected during the survey week for the Labor Department's monthly jobs report.

The record run of low levels could also be one more factor nudging the US central bank towards adopting a third interest rate increase for the year when it meets next month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the week ending Nov 18, new claims for unemployment insurance dropped by 13,000 to 239,000, matching analyst expectations.

The less volatile four-week average rose slightly to 239,750. Officials in the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico continue to face difficulties in reporting jobless figures, according to the Labor Department.

Jobless claims have now held below 300,000 for 142 weeks, or nearly three years, the longest such streak since 1970.

Analysts say, however, that the levels in fact represent an absolute low, given the increase in the population in the last 47 years.

Though they can see big swings from week to week, jobless claims can be used to gauge the prevalence of layoffs and health of labour markets.

The Federal Reserve has reported a widespread labour shortage, as employers face difficulty filling vacant positions with qualified workers.

Analysts say under such conditions companies are reluctant to let workers go, fearing they may be hard to replace. But wage growth has remained sluggish.

AFP

Government & Economy

UK predicts worse growth and earmarks cash for hard Brexit

US core capital goods orders post biggest drop in a year

EU lifts Britain out of special budget supervision

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

25 trade associations and chambers come under one roof to help companies grow

Coeure expects ECB rate guidance to gain prominence as QE ends

Editor's Choice

BT_20171122_VIE50_3187679.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
SME

Family business Onn Wah Precision Engineering takes top E50 spot on first try

alfchern-sbwaste29-8330.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Impact of GST hike on prices will depend on size, timing

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Investors drawn again to real estate rebound

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
4 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
5 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Nov 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening