You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US jobless claims fall in sign labour market is near full strength

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 21:46

18-40122125 - 07_10_2016 - US-MARKETS-REACT-TO-JOBS-REPORT-SHOWING-SLIGHT-UPTICK-IN-UNEMPLO.jpg
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, holding well below a level associated with labour market strength.
PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, holding well below a level associated with labour market strength.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 265,000 for the week ended Dec 24, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

The department said in a statement there were no special factors affecting claims last week although estimating the data can be more difficult around holiday periods. The department said the actual number of claims was estimated by government staff for 10 states.

It was the 95th straight week that claims were below 300,000, a threshold associated with a healthy labour market. That is the longest stretch since 1970, when the labour market was much smaller. The labour market is viewed as being at or near full employment.

Claims for the prior week were unrevised.

Labour market strength contributed to the Federal Reserve raising its benchmark overnight interest rate earlier this month by 25 basis points to a range of 0.50 per cent to 0.75 per cent. The US central bank forecast three rate hikes in 2017.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast first-time applications for jobless benefits falling to 264,000 in the latest week.

The claims report also showed the number of people still receiving benefits after an initial week of aid rose 63,000 to 2.10 million in the week ended Dec 17, the highest since September.

REUTERS

Most Read

No contents
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening