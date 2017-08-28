US life science company's team here developed key cloud-enabled product

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
US-BASED life science company Thermo Fisher Scientific, which produces life science instruments in Singapore for the global market, has expanded its presence in Asia-Pacific and emerging markets in the last few years to more than 20 per cent of the total global revenue.
