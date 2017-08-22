You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US man charged with plotting to bomb Confederate statue

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 06:36

[CHICAGO] A 25-year old man who allegedly planned to blow up a Confederate statue in Houston, Texas has been arrested, authorities said Monday, as debate raged in the United States over what to do with the nation's Civil War-era symbols.

Houston authorities said they arrested Andrew Schneck, who at the time was toting highly volatile chemical compounds used in bomb-making on Saturday, near the statue of a Confederate soldier.

A judge ordered him held in custody pending a court hearing, which has been set for Thursday.

The arrest came with Americans deeply divided on whether to keep or discard its Confederate statues, which some see as a shameful reminder of the nation's slave-owning past, but others insist represent a proud and culturally significant legacy of the Old South.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The University of Texas overnight Sunday, under the cover of darkness, removed several Confederate statues from its campus in Austin, the capital city.

Officials hoped to avoid the protests and violent clashes that have erupted in other localities where Confederate statues have been removed.

"Confederate monuments have become symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism," University of Texas President Gregory Fenves said in a statement on the decision to relocate the statues to a history museum on campus.

"The University of Texas at Austin has a duty to preserve and study history, but our duty also compels us to acknowledge that those parts of our history... do not belong on pedestals," he said.

Last week, dueling protests between white supremacists and antiracism demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia ended in the death of a 32-year old woman, who was struck by car driven by a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi. Several other counter-protesters were injured.

The Charlottesville rally sparked nationwide outrage and energised efforts to remove Confederate monuments around the country. It also has sparked fresh protests, including a rally drawing thousand in Boston on Saturday.

Remarks last week by President Donald Trump further inflamed passions on the issue of Confederate statues, when he drew a moral equivalency between white nationalists and the antiracism protesters in Charlottesville.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Singapore is seeking business with startups to spur them

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Indonesia to buy US$1.14b worth of Russian jets

Norway's wealth fund rises in Q2, reiterates returns will drop

EU insists on orderly Brexit as UK battles for upper hand

COC review finds 'areas of concern' in Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple's governance, administration

Editor's Choice

ariffin-jaamazon22-4869.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Cashless holds benefits if hurdles cleared

BT_20170822_ACSTDATA2177TV_3047587.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Technology

STT data centre arm set for next stage of global expansion

BT_20170822_KRNORMANTON22_3047376.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Real Estate

Normanton Park on sale with S$800m reserve price

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
4 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
5 DBS to invest S$20m over 5 years to groom digital workforce
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-06-29T043153Z_1850360360_RC13F44BF700_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-CENBANK (1).JPG
Aug 22, 2017
Transport

Singapore to roll out smart data to improve maritime, port operations

16-COMFORTDELGRO-18814890 - 17_01_2011.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelgro and Uber in talks to form strategic alliance

ports12.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore is seeking business with startups to spur them

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening