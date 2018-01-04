You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US manufacturing activity jumps in December: survey

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 6:30 AM

file6uc6up7lu1u13z24hoq0.jpg
The manufacturing sector that is central to the US economy continued to expand at a strong pace in the final month of 2017, according to an industry survey released Wednesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] The manufacturing sector that is central to the US economy continued to expand at a strong pace in the final month of 2017, according to an industry survey released Wednesday.

A surge in new orders and strong manufacturing output pushed the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) purchasing managers index up 1.5 points to 59.7 per cent, its second highest level in seven years after hitting a peak in September.

The strength in nearly every industry created "a really strong report" meaning the sector is now in its 16th consecutive month of expansion, explained Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

The production index gained nearly two points to 65.8 per cent, while new orders surged 5.4 points to 69.4 per cent, the strongest since January 2004 and marking seven straight months above 60. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We're continuing on the same trajectory which is growing," Fiore told reporters. "This is stronger than I thought that we would be for December." The one disappointment was the employment index, which fell nearly three points to a still-strong 57 per cent. But that could be in part attributable to continuing reports from companies finding it hard to fill job openings, according to Fiore.

ISM's semi-annual forecast released last month showed 65 per cent of firms surveyed had difficulty hiring new employees and 44 per cent increased starting pay to attract new workers.

Even so, 11 of the 18 industries covered reported an increase in hiring, and only two reported a decline.

Another area to watch is prices, given the prospects for earnings and inflation, and that index jumped 3.5 points to 69 per cent, which means it has been rising for 22 months as 17 of 18 industries reported increases.

Manufacturers expected to see six months of price increases for some raw materials in the wake of the late summer hurricanes - especially Hurricane Harvey's hit to the key chemical and oil production facilities in Houston.

Fiore noted that companies are passing on input prices to their customers, which means they can expand their margins and "the whole economy grows." RDQ Economics said the recently approved tax cut could be another boon for the manufacturing sector.

"Our belief is that investment spending will be stimulated in 2018 by the cut in corporate taxes and this will be a strong positive for manufacturing," RDQ said in a research note, adding that the jump in new orders "is certainly consistent with this thesis."

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Malaysia will try to reach balanced budget by 2022-23: second finance minister

British 'fat cat' bosses overtake average annual pay in four days

MAS chief Ravi Menon named best central bank governor in Asia-Pacific

Trump slams ex-aide Bannon, says he's 'lost his mind'

Australia green-lights medicinal cannabis exports

Japan December final manufacturing PMI highest since February 2014

Editor's Choice

BT_20180104_CHP4YIWQ_3247316.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

BT_20180104_LMXENBLOCLES4_3247506.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers, Sixth Avenue Centre and Kovan Apts join en bloc wagon

KIM_Midas2.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas climbs 43% after joint venture unit clinches contracts

Most Read

1 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
2 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
3 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
4 Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules
5 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

JK_generics25.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
SME

SMEs hope for pickings in 2018, but are still dogged by challenges

BP_Singapore Airlines040118_16.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines to introduce credit card fee for some flights departing from Singapore

BT_20180104_CHP4YIWQ_3247316.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

Jan 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Venture Corp, Perennial, UOL, Cheung Woh

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening