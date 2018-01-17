You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Navy commanders face negligent homicide charges over collisions

Wed, Jan 17, 2018 - 11:42 AM

[WASHINGTON] The commanders of two US Navy ships involved in collisions that left 17 sailors dead face charges including negligent homicide and dereliction of duty, the Navy said on Tuesday.

The USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker in August 2017, killing 10 sailors, while the USS Fitzgerald smashed into a cargo ship in June, leaving seven dead.

"Courts-martial proceedings/Article 32 hearings are being convened to review evidence supporting possible criminal charges against Fitzgerald members," as well as the commander of the John S. McCain, the Navy said in a statement.

The commanding officer, two lieutenants and a lieutenant junior grade from the Fitzgerald and the commander of the John S. McCain face charges including "dereliction of duty, hazarding a vessel, and negligent homicide," the Navy said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The deadly collisions highlighted leadership failures and the stresses of frequent deployments across the Pacific region, but also shined a spotlight on sailors not paying proper attention in busy shipping lanes.

"Both of these accidents were preventable and the respective investigations found multiple failures by watch standers that contributed to the incidents," Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson said in a report on the collisions.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Utilities, mining boost US industrial production

Digital economy among Singapore's five economic priorities as Asean chair

Work across borders to boost digital economy: Asean business leaders

Juncker would like Britain to rejoin EU after Brexit

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore aerospace industry transformation map eyes 1,000 new jobs by 2020

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nine-year threshold for independent directors back in focus

20171218_1513600128234_2506694689140157_2_zd2l_zuann_0.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Stocks

Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high

20180116_1516076874168_7841118733242598_16_a3dvbmdrw_zuann.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Binding deal inked for new JB-Woodlands train service

Most Read

1 Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again
2 MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears
3 Bitcoin plunge extends to 25% as fear of crypto crackdown linger
4 Capital World launches Malaysia's largest indoor theme park at Johor project
5 2017 developers' sales hit 4-year high; momentum expected to continue
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore exports log weaker-than-expected rise in December; full-year growth hits 7-year peak

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

aerospace.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore aerospace industry transformation map eyes 1,000 new jobs by 2020

DAR_2231.JPG
Jan 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Orange Valley opens sixth nursing home in Balestier in January

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening