US-North Korea talks 'at highest levels' but not Trump-Kim: White House

[WASHINGTON] The United States has had contacts at the highest levels with North Korea but Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have not spoken directly, the White House said Tuesday night.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders was clarifying earlier comments by Mr Trump, who appeared to answer "yes" to a question shouted by a reporter as to whether he had spoken with Kim, as they prepare for a historic meeting in a matter of weeks.

"The president said the administration has had talks at the highest levels and added that they were not with him directly," Ms Sanders said.

AFP