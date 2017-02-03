You are here

US, South Korea agree to deploy Thaad this year

Friday, February 3, 2017 - 12:28

US and South Korean defence chiefs have agreed to deploy a US missile defence system in South Korea this year to counter the threat from North Korea, South Korea's defence ministry said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis is on his two-day visit to Seoul, meeting South Korean top officials including Defense Minister Han Min-Koo.

"The two agreed to deploy and operate Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system within this year as planned, which is a defence system solely against North Korea's missile threat," the South Korean defence ministry said in a statement, referring to the meeting between Mr Han and Mr Mattis.

REUTERS

