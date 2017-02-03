US, South Korea agree to deploy Thaad this year

US and South Korean defence chiefs have agreed to deploy a US missile defence system in South Korea this year to counter the threat from North Korea, South Korea's defence ministry said on Friday.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis is on his two-day visit to Seoul, meeting South Korean top officials including Defense Minister Han Min-Koo.

"The two agreed to deploy and operate Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system within this year as planned, which is a defence system solely against North Korea's missile threat," the South Korean defence ministry said in a statement, referring to the meeting between Mr Han and Mr Mattis.

REUTERS