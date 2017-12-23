You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US tax cuts to cost US$1t after growth, official study finds

Sat, Dec 23, 2017 - 11:01 AM

06403165.jpg
The tax changes that President Donald Trump signed into law will reduce federal revenue by more than US$1 trillion over the next decade, even after accounting for their beneficial effects on the US economy, according to Congress's tax scorekeeper.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHNGTON] The tax changes that President Donald Trump signed into law will reduce federal revenue by more than US$1 trillion over the next decade, even after accounting for their beneficial effects on the US economy, according to Congress's tax scorekeeper.

That finding by the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation runs counter to arguments advanced by the Trump administration and by congressional Republicans, who've argued that their package of tax cuts would stimulate enough economic growth to pay for itself.

Tax reductions for businesses and individuals will increase US gross domestic product by about 0.7 per cent over the 10-year window, according to JCT's estimate.

As a result, the cuts, which total about US$1.456 trillion, would generate US$451 billion in growth, JCT's analysis showed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Growth would be slightly reduced by increased interest on the federal debt of about US$66 billion over the period, JCT added.

The bottom line: almost US$1.1 trillion in deficits over the 10-year period.

The estimate is roughly in line with previous findings from independent analysts - though one found the deficit increase to be as low as US$448 billion.

It represents what economists call a "dynamic score" of the tax-overhaul measure, or one that accounts for potential macroeconomic effects. Traditionally, JCT has done only "static" scoring - leaving out the larger effects on the economy.

Republicans in Congress had required the scorekeeper to also begin providing dynamic scores. But lawmakers approved the tax bill and left Washington for the holidays, and Mr Trump signed the bill on Friday, hours before the JCT's document was released.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Trump travel ban dealt blow by San Francisco appeals court

Record crowds celebrate Japan emperor's 84th birthday

Driver charged with attempted murder over Melbourne vehicle attack

China's trade with North Korea edges up in November

UN slaps new sanctions on North Korea

Venezuela reports economy shrank by 16.5% in 2016

Editor's Choice

BT_20171223_JEHUTTON19_3234089.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Cautious politics in Indonesia as government tackles challenges

BT_20171223_PAWNCVR_3232330.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Brunch

Out with the old

Dec 23, 2017
Real Estate

CDL Hospitality Trusts to sell 2 Brisbane properties for A$77m

Most Read

1 Bitcoin plunges below US$13,000, heads for worst week since 2013
2 Moody's reviewing Lippo Malls Retail Trust rating for possible downgrade to junk
3 Life insurers ride on bullish markets to sustain reserve ratios
4 Stocks to watch: Noble, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Keppel, Ho Bee Land
5 Asia's most overworked country, South Korea, pushes for right to rest
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nmkeppelcrop23.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M to pay US$422m in fines after reaching global resolution on corruption probe

BT_20171223_PAWNCVR_3232330.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Brunch

Out with the old

FILES-YEAR2017-FOREX-CURRENCY-BITCOIN-WIRELESS-052541.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin plunges as 'reality check' hits investors after stratospheric rise

Dec 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

A bubble tea brewed from blockchain euphoria

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening