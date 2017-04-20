You are here
US working with allies to put pressure on N Korea: Pence
He reassures Japan of US commitment to reining in North Korea's nuclear and missile ambitions
Tokyo
US Vice-President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that Washington would work with its allies and China to put economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea but added that America would defeat any attack with an "overwhelming response".
Mr Pence arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday from
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg