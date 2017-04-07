You are here

Van drives into crowd in Stockholm, killing at least 2, injuring others: police

Friday, April 7, 2017 - 21:53

[STOCKHOLM] A van drove into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least 2 people and injuring many others, police said.

"Police received a call from SOS Alarm that a person in a vehicle has injured and killed people on Drottninggatan," police wrote on Twitter.

The incident occurred just before 1300 GMT at corner of the Ahlens department store and the city's biggest pedestrian street, above-ground from Stockholm's central subway station.

Thick smoke was rising from the scene, but police have yet to confirm the information.

Video images showed an area blocked off by police and crowds gathering around the police cordon.

Helicopters could be heard hovering in the sky over central Stockholm, and a large number of police cars and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, witnesses said.

It was not immediately clear whether it was an accident or an attack.

AFP

